SPD identifies suspect in murder of Shreveport teen killed in drive-by shooting

Kolby Moore, 20, is wanted by Shreveport police on a warrant for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson last week.

Kolby Moore, 20, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in Jackson’s death. Bond on the warrant is set at $1 million.

Police say Moore, also known as ‘General KB,’ should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson was in a vehicle traveling down the interstate over North Market Street on the evening of August 26 when, according to witnesses, someone in a black SUV pulled up alongside and fired numerous shots. Jackson was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

SPD says detectives are asking anyone with information as to Moore’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300, #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Crimes Stoppers is offering $2,000.00 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.

