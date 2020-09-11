SPD identify third suspect in shooting death of Green Oaks football player

Kendrick Moore is wanted by Shreveport police on a warrant for second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a third suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

Kendrick Moore is wanted for one count of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Minnion Jackson was driving along I-220 at North Market Street on August 26 when, according to witnesses, someone in a black SUV pulled up alongside the car and fired numerous shots. Jackson later died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

