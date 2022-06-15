SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man they suspect is responsible for a shooting Monday night in west Cedar Grove.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Browning Street. On the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 25-year-old Nicholas Jackson, was brought to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SPD homicide detectives identified 27-year-old Rickey Moore as a possible suspect in the fatal shooting. On Tuesday, SPD secured a warrant for Moore’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts should contact SPD.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers offers a minimum reward of $2,000.00 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.