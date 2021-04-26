SPD investigate after man is found shot in an alley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot in an alley.

Shreveport Police officers were called on reports of a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Boss Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a man lying behind a residence in an alley with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threating injuries.

Officials say at this time, there are no suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.