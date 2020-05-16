SPD investigates second shooting in an hour Saturday afternoon

Crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a second Saturday afternoon shooting.

SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Ratcliff around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

