SPD investigate shooting death of victim found lying face down in street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found dead in the Mooretown neighborhood Saturday night.

Shreveport police officers responded to a welfare call around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block in Theo Street, just off Broadway in Shreveport.

When they arrived, they found a man lying facedown and nonresponsive in the street. Officials called the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, who responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

On Sunday, the coroner’s office identified the victim as 39-year-old Colvin W. Germany.

Crime scene investigators were called to the scene, and their investigation continued on Sunday. Homicide detectives are still interviewing neighbors and possible witnesses.

Although Germany’s cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed, police say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound.