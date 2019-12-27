SPD investigates Dollar Tree armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Shreveport Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Dollar Tree store Friday morning.

Investigators say shortly after 10:30 a.m. a black male entered the Dollar Tree store on 6010 Jefferson Paige St. wearing a stocking over his face, gray hat, black leather coat, blue jean pants, and brown work boots.

According to officials, the man pointed a gun at the cashier who called out to the manager, who was inside of the office at the time. The manager then opened the door, and the suspect pointed the gun to her head and made her open the safe.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot running north of Gorton Rd.

The investigation is still on-going.