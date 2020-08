SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police responded to a shooting in the Hollywood neighborhood around 2 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found a man in the middle of 2nd Street with two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

