SPD investigates early-morning shooting that left a woman shot in the back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-Monday-morning shooting at a local apartment complex that left a woman injured.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cypress Lake Apartment Complex in the 4700 block of Hillry Huckkaby III.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been shot in the back. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators are gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, but so far, no persons of interest or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

The investigation is ongoing.