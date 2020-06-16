SPD investigates early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are injured following an early morning shooting Tuesday in the Mooretown neighborhood, according to Shreveport Police.

Police say the two men were standing outside in the 5500 block of Kennedy Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they were shot.

One man received a gunshot wound to the leg, and the other was shot in the eye.

The conditions of both men are not known at this time.

SPD believes this was a drive-by shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.

