SPD investigates late afternoon shooting in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – One man has been taken to Ochsner LSU Heath after suffering a gunshot wound at his Cedar Grove home.

At 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of West 76th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, early information indicates a grey vehicle drove by the victim’s home and opened fire on the house and the victim’s truck and wounding the victim.

Investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, but say they have not yet developed a suspect or suspects.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.