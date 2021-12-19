SPD investigates mid-afternoon fatal shooting in west Shreveport, the city’s 88th homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in west Shreveport, bringing the total homicides for the year up to 88.
Right before 3 p.m. SPD officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane.
When they arrived, officers found a deceased male who had been shot in the head inside a home.
According to police at the scene, the shooting happened in front of relatives, yet neither a suspect nor a motive has been identified. Police are interviewing witnesses and scouring the neighborhood for cameras and evidence.
KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring details as soon as they become available.
