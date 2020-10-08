SPD investigates murder of transgender woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a transgender woman was fatally shot at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Ave.

According to Shreveport police, when officers arrived they found 20-year-old Brooklyn DeShauna Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units are working to determine if gender identification was a factor in Smith’s death.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of Smith’s body and an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call (318) 673-7300 #3, (318) 673-6955 or Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

