SPD investigates possible robbery that left one man shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a possible robbery attempt that ended with a man being shot.

Police were called to the intersection of Hollywood and Hearne Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest, hip and stomach.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the injured man was possibly attempting to rob the shooter when he was shot.

The suspected shooter was still at the scene and was detained by police for questioning.

This is still a developing story and we will bring you updates as they become available.

