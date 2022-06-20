SPD investigating a shooting at a Southwood neighborhood apartment that resulted in no injuries. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning report of a burglary in the Southwood neighborhood in Shreveport turned out to be a bullet shot through an apartment window.

Shreveport Police were called to the Southwood Village Apartments just before 5:30 Monday morning. They say someone heard an argument and a window break and thought they were getting robbed.

The window where a bullet entered a Southwood Village apartment. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Once SPD arrived at the complex, they realized that someone had fired a gun and the bullet went through the window and into the apartment.

Police say that no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more updates as they become available.