SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a shooting in southwest Shreveport.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Kingston Road.

According to witnesses at the scene, a car was found with multiple bullet holes, which they believed to be stolen.

Police have taken one person into custody, but it is unknown what that person’s part in the situation is, nor if an arrest has been made.

KTAL/KMSS has a reporter at the scene and will bring details if they are made available.