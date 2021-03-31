SPD investigates Wednesday morning shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting at north Shreveport apartment complex.

At 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, SPD officers and Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a shooting at the Coventry Place Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital with no-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses at the scene were not forthcoming with police, and possible suspects in the shooting may be teenagers, police say.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues and updates will be made as more information becomes available.