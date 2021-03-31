SPD investigates Wednesday morning shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting at north Shreveport apartment complex.
At 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, SPD officers and Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a shooting at the Coventry Place Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital with no-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses at the scene were not forthcoming with police, and possible suspects in the shooting may be teenagers, police say.
This is a developing story as the investigation continues and updates will be made as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.