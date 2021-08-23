SPD investigating after man found fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - We are rolling out of the weekend and into a new week and bringing the heat advisory with us. We are hoping some rain will return later this week and cool our temperatures to near normal by the weekend.

You shouldn't see or feel many changes compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be tolerable early in the day, likely in the 70s and low 80s through 9 a.m., use this time to take care of any outdoor things you may have today. We should be pushing 90 degrees just after 10 a.m. on our way to highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. High humidity will bring heat index or 'feels like' temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees. Limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and if you have to be outside stay hydrated and wear loose and light-colored clothing.