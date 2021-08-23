SPD investigating after man found fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot Monday morning in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police, shortly after 5 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call on W 74th St. between Dowdell St. and Linwood Ave. When they arrived they saw a car behind a house with it’s tail lights on and later found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.
So far there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.