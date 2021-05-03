SPD investigating after man found shot to death in townhome

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a townhome in the St. Vincent neighborhood.
SPD first responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive.
About 30 minutes later, police received another call reporting damage to a unit nearby at the Lakeville Townhomes in the 3700 block of Richmond Street. While investigating the damage, officers found a man in his 20s dead in another unit with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
This case is under investigation, and police are currently interviewing witnesses. We will bring you more details as they become available.
