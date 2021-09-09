SPD investigating after man shot, wounded in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Queensborough, where they say a man was shot in the foot.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Lakeshore Drive near Hearne Avenue. Police say the man was in a car when he was hit, and the car itself was struck multiple times. The gunman was reportedly in another car and left the scene.

The victim was taken to Oschner LSU Health and is expected to survive.

Police have not shared a description of the vehicle or any suspects.