SPD investigating body found in Caddo Heights neighborhood

Shreveport Police investigating at the corner of Doris and Ledbetter Street after a body was found between two houses on Doris Street. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting after a body was found in the Caddo Heights neighborhood Thursday.

A neighbor called police around 3:18 a.m. and reported finding the body between two vacant houses in the 1800 block of Doris Street. Shreveport police say that the unidentified victim is a Black male who appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the body was found early Thursday morning, neighbors told police that they had heard gunshots the previous day. At this time it is unclear if the two are related.

SPD currently has no suspects in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

