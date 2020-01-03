SPD investigating CHRISTUS Highland parking lot abduction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are reviewing surveillance video after an employee was abducted from the parking lot of a Shreveport medical clinic and forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from an ATM Thursday morning.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the abduction happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center. Police say a woman used a gun to force the victim into her own car and made her drive to an ATM to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say at some point, the abductor forced the victim out of the car and drove her vehicle back to the hospital’s parking lot.

Police have not yet released sufficient details to provide a useful suspect description.

A released statement from the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System says they are entirely supporting police with gathering more information, and they are taking necessary steps to ensure safety on all sites.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System received report of an incident in our Highland parking lot this morning involving an employee that works at the campus. We are relieved that everyone involved is safe, and we are entirely supporting the police department’s work to gather more information. Although we are awaiting more details on this specific incident, we are taking all steps necessary to evaluate safety on all our ministry campuses, including increasing Security patrol of Associate parking areas and making lighting improvements and adding other resources to our parking lots. The safety and security of our patients, Associates and physicians is of the utmost importance to us at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, and we will not stop working to improve them. We appreciate the support of our community as we work to fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

