SPD investigating complaints about service repairmen impersonators in winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says they have received multiple complaints of people pretending to be service repairmen in an attempt to get donations or enter homes.

This comes at a time where utility companies and city officials are working to restore water and electricity in the wake of recent snowstorms in the northwest Louisiana region.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, Chief Raymond said there are no confirmed victims at this time.

Citizens are asked to please contact the Shreveport Police Department if they see any suspicious persons or experience this activity.