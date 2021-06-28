SPD investigating fatal shooting in North Shreveport, city’s fourth in three days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and the Caddo coroner’s office are at the scene of a deadly shooting in North Shreveport, the city’s fourth deadly shooting in three days.

Officers were called to a home at the corner of Pouncey Lane and Ethyl Circle in the Martin Luther King neighborhood just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting and arrived to find the body of the victim.

News of the city’s latest fatal shooting came at the same time Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond were holding a news conference to announce the launch of the #SaferShreveport public safety campaign to outline the action that is being taken to confront crime and the programs that are available to improve the quality of life for all residents.

The announcement comes on the heels of a weekend that on Saturday saw two homicides within six hours of one another – one in Cedar Grove, the other in the Broadacres neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.