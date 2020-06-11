SPD investigating drive-by shooting in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that people were gathered in a church parking lot when the drive-by happened.

SPD says an SUV showed up at a local hospital with damages from the drive-by shooting. There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

