2 shot in Werner Park drive-by; SPD investigating

Crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood that left two women hit by gunfire.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, officers were called to the 4300 block of Rightway Avenue around 9:13 p.m. and arrived to find the 17-year-old and 18-year-old women with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was grazed in the back by a bullet and the other was hit in the elbow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373lockmeup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

