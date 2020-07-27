SPD investigating early-morning drive-by shooting at gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. at the Shell gas station on the corner of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and North Hearne Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, Police found one man with a gunshot wound to the hand and another man whose head had been grazed by a bullet.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says four male suspects pulled into the parking lot in a white Ford Escape and began shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

