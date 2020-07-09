SPD confirms victim in early-morning shooting in MLK neighborhood has died

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say the 17-year-old shot early Thursday morning in the Martin Luther King neighborhood has died.

Officers were called to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments on Peach Street Thursday around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released. There have been no arrests. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

