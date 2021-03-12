SPD investigating fatal drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Shreveport Police responded to a report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Thursday on West Canal Boulevard.

Witnesses say that someone drove up in a grey vehicle and opened fire, injuring two people. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is currently ongoing.