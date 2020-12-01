SPD investigating fatal early morning shooting in the Summer Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after being shot inside a home in the Summer Grove neighborhood.

Shreveport Police were called to the 3600 block of Colquitt Road just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. They arrived to find a male shooting victim outside the front door of the home. He was declared dead on the scene.

SPD says that the shooter entered the home, went to the bedroom where the victim was and fired multiple shots before leaving the home. There was a witness in the home at the time of the shooting but they could not give a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they become available.