SPD investigating fatal shooting in Cherokee Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An argument in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood ended with one man being killed.

Shreveport Police say that two men were arguing in the 700 block of Navaho Trail just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. One of the men shot the other in the back and then ran away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD has made no arrests in this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.