SPD investigating fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the Highland neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning shooting in the Highland neighborhood left one man dead.

Shreveport Police received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Jordan Street just before 2:30 Tuesday morning. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in the road with gunshot wounds to the back and the head. He was declared dead on the scene.

SPD have no suspects at this time.