                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

SPD investigating fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the Highland neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning shooting in the Highland neighborhood left one man dead.

Shreveport Police received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Jordan Street just before 2:30 Tuesday morning. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in the road with gunshot wounds to the back and the head. He was declared dead on the scene.

SPD have no suspects at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss