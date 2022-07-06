One man is dead and Shreveport Police are investigating after a shooting in a Shreveport motel parking lot. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after being shot multiple times in a Shreveport motel parking lot.

Shreveport Police were called to the parking lot of the Travelodge on Greenwood Road just before 2:30 a.m., Wednesday. When they arrived, police found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

SPD has no suspects in this case at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.