SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a bright orange Dodge Challenger in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

According to online dispatch records, the first call came in around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday reporting a shooting on Jamison Street. Police say a male was fatally shot.

More than a dozen police units are still on the scene at the intersection of Rear Jamison Street and Northside Road. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.