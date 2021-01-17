SPD investigating fatal shooting in South Lakeshore neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, just before 9 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Cross Lake Blvd on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man that had been shot laying on the ground. Police say he later died at the scene.

This is an on-going investigating and we will be updating this story as more details become available.