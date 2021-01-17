SPD investigating fatal shooting in South Lakeshore neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, just before 9 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Cross Lake Blvd on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a man that had been shot laying on the ground. Police say he later died at the scene.
This is an on-going investigating and we will be updating this story as more details become available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.