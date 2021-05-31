SPD investigating fatal shooting in the Country Club neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Country Club neighborhood.

Shreveport Police responded to a shooting on Westwood Park Drive and Lyba Street, near the Economy Inn and Suites, around 12:50 Monday morning. Witnesses told police that a man was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport Police say that the shooter fled the scene on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will bring you more updates as they become available. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.