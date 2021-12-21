SPD investigating 89th homicide of 2021; two people in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a body was found at the Linwood Homes Apartments in West Cedar Grove.
SPD says that two officers were patrolling the area just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when they saw two people around a car who then took of running. The officers then found a body with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of the car.
The two people who ran when police arrived, a white female and a black male, were caught and taken into custody. Police say that they are persons of interest in the case.
We do have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.
