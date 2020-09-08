SPD investigating fatal stabbing in Queenborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Queensborough neighborhood.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Lake Side Apartments on Marion Street. Police say the man who was stabbed died on the way to the hospital.

Police have not released any other details as of late Monday night, including whether anyone was taken into custody in connection with the deadly stabbing.

