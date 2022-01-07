SPD investigating Friday morning shooting at apartment complex

Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting at the Pier Landing apartments. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An argument led to one person being shot Friday morning in the Dixie Garden neighborhood.

The shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. in an apartment at Pier Landing. SPD says that there was an altercation between two individuals before one shot the other in the chest. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Police are still looking for the suspect in this case. Shreveport Police have described him as a black male in his 20’s who was wearing a dark hoodie and riding a bicycle.

The incident remains an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Shreveport Police Department.