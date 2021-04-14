SPD investigating Garden Valley shooting that left 1 man hospitalized

SPD is investigating after a shooting leaves a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shooting in the Garden Valley neighborhood leaves one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a shooting on Suntan Street and Dollarway drive just after midnight Wednesday.

The victim of the shooting was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.