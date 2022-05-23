SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday just before noon.

Police were initially responding to calls of shots fired.

According to SPD, a black male driving a black sedan arrived at the home in the 3100 block of Fulton St. in the Ingleside neighborhood. The male entered the home where two men were working inside the home.

One of the victims was a middle-aged male in his late thirties or early forties who died on the scene from his injuries. The second victim also a middle-aged male was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Center with life-threatening injuries.





SPD is asking that all residents and businesses in the neighborhood check their cameras for the black sedan that is wanted in connection with these shootings.

This is a developing story we will update it when more information is known.