SPD investigating late-night shooting on Hearne Ave. that left woman critically injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened on Hearne Ave. late Sunday night leaving one woman critically injured.
According to SPD, around 8:55 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Union Masonic Temple PHA in the 5700 block of Hearne Avenue.
Police say a woman was shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no further information available at this time.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.