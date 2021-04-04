SPD investigating late-night shooting on Hearne Ave. that left woman critically injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened on Hearne Ave. late Sunday night leaving one woman critically injured.

According to SPD, around 8:55 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Union Masonic Temple PHA in the 5700 block of Hearne Avenue.

Police say a woman was shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.