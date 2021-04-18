SPD investigating late-night shooting that injured five people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent five people to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the SPD, just after 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting between Emery Street and Merwin street.

Police say it is unknown the condition of the victims injuries.

This is an on going investigation, this story will be updated when new details become available.