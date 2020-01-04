SPD investigating Northside Villa Apartments shooting, 1 wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s North Highland neighborhood where a man was wounded by gunfire Friday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Market Street around 8:00 p.m. Police say the victim was walking around the Northside Villa Apartments complex when he heard a “boom” and realized he was shot in the chest.

Hines says they believed the victim’s injury was life-threatening until medical examiners discovered that the bullet did not penetrate his chest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

