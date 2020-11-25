SPD investigating overnight shooting in Cedar Grove that injured 1 man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Shreveport police received a call just before 1 a.m. from a woman who said she heard multiple gunshots in the 7500 block of Harris Street. The woman told police she ran outside of her house after hearing the shots and found a man in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his head but still conscious. The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
There are currently no suspects in this shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.
