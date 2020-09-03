SPD investigating overnight shooting involving teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting on North Market around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They say a male teen had been shot in the hand but details are not known at this time because he has refused to cooperate with investigators.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will bring you new details when they become available.

