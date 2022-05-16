SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in north Shreveport that happened Monday night.

An emergency call came in to the Caanan Village Apartments at 7:38 p.m. EMS and officers responded to the scene.

Officers say a 5-year-old was wounded when gunfire opened at the complex. A bullet entered the apartment and hit the child in the lower body. The preschooler was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police investigating shooting at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Bullets also entered the apartment of an elderly couple, but they were uninjured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.