SPD investigating shooting at family gathering that injured 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people were injured following a shooting at a family gathering in Shreveport’s Cargill Park neighborhood.

Shreveport Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Silver Pine Lane just before 7 p.m. Sunday. They say that two cousins had gotten into an argument. One cousin was pushed out of the house by the other and asked to leave. He then returned a short time later and entered the home with a gun. He walked into the kitchen and began shooting randomly. The man continued to shoot as he left the residence.

A female and two males, all related to the suspected shooter, were shot. All sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect. He left the residence in an unknown vehicle and is described as a black male in his late teens.