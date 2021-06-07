SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the Mooretown neighborhood.

According to SPD, just after 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Joe Louis Street.

Police say a man was walking down the road when he was shot one time in the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in this shooting, and Shreveport Police say they currently have no suspects.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.