SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the Mooretown neighborhood.
According to SPD, just after 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Joe Louis Street.
Police say a man was walking down the road when he was shot one time in the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in this shooting, and Shreveport Police say they currently have no suspects.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
