SPD investigating shooting on Flournoy Lucas Road, 1 man critically wounded by gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood where he was reportedly gunned down in his own garage by three other men Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 1:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a man was sitting under his garage when three other men pulled up in a black sedan, jumped out of the car, and shot at him.

SPD says there were possibly up to 30 rounds fired during the shooting. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

