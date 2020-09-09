SPD investigating shooting on Flournoy Lucas Road, 1 man critically wounded by gunfire

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood where he was reportedly gunned down in his own garage by three other men Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 1:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a man was sitting under his garage when three other men pulled up in a black sedan, jumped out of the car, and shot at him.

SPD says there were possibly up to 30 rounds fired during the shooting. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss